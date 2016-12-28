RSS | Free Trial

Week of December 28, 2016

 
Kids keep busy in 2016


City

By Stephanie Thompson, People Editor

Game night gets out of hand

A man accused of beating up his wife pleaded not guilty to two felonies and one misdemeanor. Darrel Lee Montez, 42, of Green River, appeared in the Third District Court of Judge Richard Lavery at an...

Funding was a major issue during 2016

Our favorite shot of 2015

County

By Staff Report

Game and Fish report successes in 2016

Black-footed ferrets, mule deer migrations, and grizzly bear management were among the top issues in 2016 for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. “It’s been a memorable year for Wyoming’s wildlife and those who support this incredible...

Green River, county year in review

Opinion

Our View: Hoping for a better 2017

2016 was a lousy year for a variety of reasons. Legendary musicians Prince, David Bowie and Merle Haggard passed away during the course of the year. Similarly, well-known actors and actresses have passed as well, including Carrie Fisher, Zsa Zsa...

Letter: Saying goodbye after 10 years

Treasure the Christmases now

21st Century Cures Act Is no panacea

Obituaries

Frank Luis Reyes

Yaeko Dean

Rodney W. Whitlock

Peter Americo Turcato

People

By Stephanie Thompson, People Editor

Kids keep busy in 2016

Kids throughout Green River also had an exciting year in 2016. It didn't matter if they were even in school yet, they still had a good time at toddler and story times the Sweetwater County Library...

Seniors enjoy many activities in 2016

A year of honors, explorations
 
 

